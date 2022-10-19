Delhi: 800 kg of banned firecrackers recovered from Sadar Bazar

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): To check air pollution, the Delhi Government has banned the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the national capital this year.

The UT government has asked everyone to opt for green crackers instead.

In a raid on Wednesday, 800 kg of firecrackers were recovered by the police. This raid was conducted near Bara Tooti in the national capital's Sadar Bazar.

The accused has been identified as 22-years-old Shahzad. He has been arrested.

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.



While addressing a press conference, Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers."

"Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali.

"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Evasion Branch and CGST Commissionerate of Faridabad conducted simultaneous searches at a firecracker company for the alleged purchase and sale of firecrackers without an invoice, according to an official statement. The raids were conducted on October 12 after receipt of the information.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, RP Enterprises having its registered principal place of business at village-Baghola, District Palwal, Haryana and additional premises at Sihi Gate, Ballabhgarh, Haryana, is engaged in the purchase and sale of firecrackers without an invoice.

Notably, based upon recent orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Haryana Government directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers. (ANI)

