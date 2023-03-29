Delhi: 9-year-old dies after being stuck in lift

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A 9-year-old boy died allegedly after getting stuck in a lift at a building in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident was reported on March 24.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ashish (9), lived with his family in the Sitapuri area and his parents work as laundrymen.

On the afternoon of March 24, his mother had gone to the five-storey house in J Block to deliver clothes after ironing and left Ashish at her shop. But when she went to the house, Ashish followed her there.



Rekha (mother) went upstairs to deliver clothes to the top floor of the house, while Ashish entered the lift. After going inside the lift, Ashish pressed the button, after which the lift went up and got stuck on the way.

After Ashish went missing his relatives started searching for him and found out that Ashish was trapped in the lift.

According to the Police, the child tried to enter the lift when its doors were closing and ended up getting stuck in the middle of the gate. The lift went up and the kid got seriously injured after being stuck in between the panel of the lift.

The police were informed about the kid being stuck in a lift. Following this, a team of police reached the spot and with the help of locals took him out of the lift after a lot of effort and then took him to the hospital.

However, the doctors declared the child dead. Vikaspuri police station is probing the matter. Further details awaited. (ANI)

