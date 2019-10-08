Delhi: 9-yr old murder case solved by Crime Branch, 2 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Monday after the crime branch solved a nine-year-old case in which the accused kidnapped victim from Kapashera in Delhi, police said.

The deceased identified as Ravi was kidnapped in 2011.

The accused Kamal Singla along with his associate Ganesh had planned the entire plot of murder. They were arrested after police scrutinised the call details of the deceased's wife.

Singla murdered 22-year-old Ravi as he got married to his lover Shakuntala.

According to police, during the interrogation, Kamal revealed the planning of murder and accepted that he strangled Ravi at his farmhouse and took the corpse to Alwar in Rajasthan to bury it in a deep pit at a construction site. He also revealed that he promised Rs 70,000 to his associate to help him in the murder.

Learning about the development in the murder case, the main accused suspected that he might be arrested so he dugout Ravi's grave to destroy the remains.

Police are looking for Shakuntla who is missing for the past two years.



Pieces of Ravi's 25 bones have been recovered and sent for DNA testing. (ANI)

