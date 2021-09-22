Delhi: AAP alleges MCD giving schools to private coaching centres on lease

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused BJP-run MCD of allowing private coaching centres to run their operations in schools under them.

"MCD is 'selling' its schools to private coaching centres on lease. The situation of MCD schools is deteriorating when it comes to education. You can see the condition of buildings, toilets etc. The talk about giving uniforms to students is nowhere. Everywhere, there is loot. The result of that is that the students in MCD schools have reduced to 2,30,000 from 3,00,000. The enrollment was supposed to increase but it has decreased by 70,000," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference here.

"There are schools under MCD which has only 30-40 students studying in the whole school. MCD has merged around 36 schools. They don't have sufficient students to even run the school. They are emptying the buildings of the schools by merging. They are trying to sell these empty buildings," he added.

Bhardwaj further targeted the Centre and said it does not have land to give to Delhi government for schools.

"MCD has passed tenders for 14 schools out of those 36 'empty' schools. They are giving the government school buildings to the private coaching centres and now private coaching schools will be run in these government schools. It is so saddening that the Centre doesn't have land to give to the Delhi government for schools," he said.

Elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)