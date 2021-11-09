Delhi: AAP BJP trade charges as politics intensifies over Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Politics between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified in Delhi over Chhath Puja celebrations.

While BJP is trying to prove itself as a well-wisher of "Purvanchalis" by organising and participating in Chhath festivities. They are also targeting the AAP-Led Delhi government of trying to prevent the festivities in the garb of COVID-19 protocols.

On the other hand, AAP leaders are accusing the BJP of doing politics over the festival.

The issue intensified after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in September, prohibited celebrations of Chhath Puja at public places due to the threat of COVID-19.

After the issue was raised by the BJP leaders, the DDMA in a meeting, on October 27, gave approval for holding Chhath Puja in the national capital. However, people are only allowed to celebrate the festival at the designated sites in the city.

While the BJP leaders are accusing the Delhi government of deliberately not giving the permission for celebration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, demanding a meeting over easing the restrictions on the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party is said the right of allowing the Chhath Puja in Delhi rests with the Lieutenant Governor.

On November 6, AAP's Purvanchal unit president and MLA Sanjeev Jha and MLA Somnath Bharti held a press conference on this issue and targeted the BJP.

In the press conference, Bharti had said that "If they (BJP) continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi (People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) will not forgive them. The BJP is now trying to prevent the celebration of Chhath Puja. Delhi's parks are under DDA and municipal corporations and Delhi government does not have authority to organize Chhath Puja there."



Talking to ANI, Sanjeev Jha had said that "The Lieutenant Governor is the representative of the Central Government in Delhi and only he can give permission to organize Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna. BJP leaders should go to him and get permission."

Aam Aadmi Party leaders also allege that the BJP is obstructing the preparations for organizing Chhath Puja in the parks of different areas of Delhi.

Meanwhile, earlier, BJP leaders visited the Yamuna ghats in Delhi and targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government over the pollution and foam in the river.

Manoj Tiwari, who reached Kalindi Kunj Ghat, targeting the Kejriwal government said, "the Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning them. The Supreme Court should take a suo-motu cognisance on this matter."

BJP leader Pravesh Verma who was at the ITO Chhath Ghat raised also slammed the Delhi government for not giving permission for Chhath on the banks of Yamuna.

While speaking to ANI, Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal was elected as the Chief Minister of Delhi because of Purvanchali votes and now he is refusing to celebrate Chhath. "We will arrange Chhath Puja here on November 10," he said.

After the allegations of BJP leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a press conference, on Monday, and said that arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival.

Delhi Minister also Gopal Rai visited Bhalswa Chhath Ghat on Tuesday and accused BJP of doing politics over Chhath "to take advantage in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections".

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held in Delhi on March-April of 2022. The Purvanchali community has always been at the centre of vote politics in Delhi, as they consist of 20 to 25 per cent national capital's population.

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

