Delhi: AAP MLA flashes cash in Assembly, claims recruitment scam at govt hospital

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal on Wednesday arrived at the Delhi Assembly with bundles of currency notes, claiming that he had deliberately received a bribe in a bid to expose an ongoing 'recruitment scam' at the government-run Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

He claimed he received the bribe of Rs 15 lakh for the recruitment of nursing staff at the government hospital.

Addressing the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, the AAP MLA said, "A tender has been floated for the recruitment of nurses and others at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. As per a government clause, 80 per cent of old employees have to be retained. However, this doesn't happen on the ground as money is extorted on a large scale in the name of nursing recruitments. Even after being recruited, the nurses and other hospital staff don't receive their full salaries as contractors take a substantial cut of their wages. The employees recently sat on a dharna on the hospital premises to hightlight the issue but were assaulted in the bargain."



He added that he has already reported the matter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), and the chief secretary.

He alleged that the perpetrators tried to involve him in the scam, adding that the DCP did not take any action despite being informed of the 'scam'.

"I deliberately received a bribe of Rs 15 lakh as I wanted to expose the nursing recruitment scam at the government hospital and unmask the faces behind it. I informed the DCP that I had been offered Rs 15 lakh and wanted the culprit caught red-handed. But no action was taken. I risked my life to uncover this scam as those behind it are musclemen. I want a fair and unbiased investigation into the scam," Goyal said. (ANI)

