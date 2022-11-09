Delhi: AAP MLAs hold crucial meeting ahead of MCD polls, garbage disposal to be key issue

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the MCD election on December 4, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs took part in a crucial meeting on Tuesday evening under the leadership of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Party State Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai. During the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities at different levels to prepare for elections to all 250 MCD seats, said a party statement.

The Blueprint of AAP's strategy and important issues regarding MCD were discussed at length during the meeting. Instructions have been given to all AAP MLAs to personally monitor the Jansamvad campaign, and make the public aware of BJP's motives. The discussion was also held on the strategy of conducting more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across Delhi. Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems, added the statement.

To prepare for the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party today launched the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign. In this regard, MLAs have been directed to personally monitor the campaign. Aam Aadmi Party officials will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad. Instructions were also given to all workers to connect with each and every person in Delhi at the grassroot level, as per the statement.



The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the election on the issue of dumping waste. By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13682 booths. It has been decided to hold about 500 public meetings per day, led by AAP MLAs. The meeting also covered the strategy for organising public meetings. All AAP office bearers and workers will visit every area of Delhi, meet with everyone, and try to understand their problems. Following that, they will discuss solutions to their problems.

The Election Commission has decided that the MCD elections will be held on December 4. The results will come on December 7. The nomination process for the polls started on November 7. However, so far only one candidate has filed a nomination.

On November 7, an independent candidate filed a nomination from Ward 150 of Green Park. But today on November 8, not a single nomination was filed due to being a government holiday. November 14 is the last date for nominations, scrutiny will take place on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. (ANI)

