Delhi acid attack: Child rights panel issues notices to police, District Magistrate

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights has issued notices to the police and the district magistrate of the city regarding the Delhi acid attack that took place today asking how the accused could procure acid when its retail sale is banned.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Wednesday said that a team of the Commission will meet the victim girl's family.

"According to the order of the court, there is a ban on sale in the open and after that, if such incidents are taking place, then it is a big failure of the state government. The case must be deeply investigated," Kanoongo said.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested all the accused in the case.

The Delhi police, earlier, detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her. Later, another boy emerged as a prime suspect in the acid attack.



"Today information was received at Dwarka's Mohan Garden Police Station that a 17-year-old girl has been attacked with an acid-like substance by 2 bike-borne boys. She is under treatment and is stated to be stable. She has received 8 per cent burn injuries. One boy has been detained and is being questioned," DCP Dwarka said.

He added, "Another boy has emerged as a prime suspect during the investigation and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Action is being taken on all leads."

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the Police Station Mohan Garden area.

It was stated that a girl was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning, police said.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage."

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added. (ANI)

