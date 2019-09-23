Delhi: Additional DCP deputed to probe woman journalist phone snatching case

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Additional DCP rank officer, Delhi Police has been deputed to probe the case of the woman journalist, who was badly injured in a phone snatching incident, said a police official.

"Additional DCP rank officer has been deputed to probe the incident and we have also recovered some CCTV footage from the area," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Delhi Police on Monday formed a special team to nab the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking the Delhi based woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi who was badly injured in a phone snatching incident on Sunday evening.

"A special has been formed to track and nab the criminals involved in the incident", Delhi Police's Public Relation Officer (PRO) said on Monday.

Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when Bagchi, who works with ANI, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand. She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS.

"We have received a complaint and have registered a case against the accused persons under Section 394 - for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery," said Atul Thakur, DCP.

"I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic was moving slowly. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi said. (ANI)

