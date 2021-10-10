Delhi adds 29 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A total of 29 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality was reported in the national capital on Sunday in a span of 24 hours.

There are 347 active cases in the metropolis which has a daily positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, the death toll in the metropolitan city touched 25,089.



The case fatality rate in Delhi is 1.74 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is 5.09 per cent.

With 58 new recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in Delhi mounted to 14,13,759. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 14,39,195 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 58,989 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in Delhi's population. Of these, 43,135 were RTPCR tests and 15,854 were rapid antigen tests. So far, 2,82,65,141 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,54,320 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 54,573 were vaccinated with first dose while 99,747 were vaccinated with second dose. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far is 1,90,12,077.

The total number of containment zones as on date are 102. (ANI)

