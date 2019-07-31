Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.
The police said that the ten-member gang allegedly used to cheat people through social media platforms. They used to disguise as foreigners stuck at Airport and used to request people to lend them money so that they can pay off the Custom officials on the Airport.
The Police seized 48 mobile phones, 21 sim cards, six laptops, six dongles and a diary which has the detail of all the transactions.
An FIR has been registered in the Bindapur Police station.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:28 IST

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:21 IST

Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:20 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks custody of Ratul Puri, accuses him...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody, asserting that he is trying to influence the witnesses in the AgustaWestland case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST

J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints S V Ranganath as interim Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday appointed S V Ranganath as the interim Chairman of its board after the body of founder-owner V G Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Government keeping the opposition under illusion for getting...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): A day after the Parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday accused the government of keeping the opposition under "illusion" in getting the Bills passed in the Upper House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:58 IST

J-K: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to landslides at Moud in Udhampur.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:57 IST

BJP protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused BJP of protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the infamous Unnao rape case.

Read More
iocl