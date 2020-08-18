Delhi: After recovering from COVID-19, over 100 cops donate plasma at Lok Nayak hospital

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): More than 100 policemen, who have recovered from COVID-19 at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital, will help the national capital combat the coronavirus pandemic by donating plasma.

"Our plan is to give as much plasma as we can. The policemen are excited about giving plasma to help the COVID-19 patients recover from the virus," said Suvashish Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,852 active coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a special drive was launched on August 16 to issue challans to those who gather in the lawns of India Gate along Rajpath and violate norms of social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

