Delhi: AIDWA, AIDSO members protest crimes against women

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Members of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) on Monday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here to protest the crime against women.

The protestors blocked the traffic at the Jantar Mantar, shouting slogans such as -- 'We want justice'.

"The Hyderabad case was a trigger. Even after that, the rape cases have not stopped. There is just a continuous rise in the rape cases from across India," said a protestor.

A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad Police.

Earlier in the day, the issue was even raised in the Lok Sabha with Speaker Om Birla stating: "The Parliament is worried over the incidents happening across the nation."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is prepared to enact the strongest provision in law to check incidents of heinous crimes rape and murder case and have a discussion in Parliament on the issue of crime against women. (ANI)