Delhi: AIIMS catches another tout under special drive

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Continuing the crackdown on touts, of various diagnostic labs operating in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, who have for long taken trusting people in need for a ride in the name of getting tests for cheaper rates, the security department of the premier institute conducted a special drive and nabbed another tout on Monday.

A tout namely, Ravi Kumar, has been nabbed with RT-PCR, voil tubes, syringes, etc.

AIIMS' protocol department also informed that such a special drive is the initiative of the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

"He was apprehended with the bag containing voil tubes, PCM 650 mg (15 tab), plastic container, watch, syringe (13), RT-PCR kits and some miscellaneous items. He was handed over to the Police post, AIIMS for taking legal action against him," the statement from AIIMS read.

"He was influencing and offering discounts to the patients admitted at C4 ward," the complaint letter of the department of security stated. (ANI)