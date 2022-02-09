Delhi: AIIMS discontinues routine COVID-19 testing prior to in-patient hospitalization, surgeries

By Shalini Bhardwaj



New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday announced that the routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries has been discontinued.

In a notice, AIIMS said, "In accordance with current ICMR's National guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue the routine COIVD-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisation (regular as well as Daycare) and also [prior to any minor or major surgical/ interventional/non-interventional procedures and imaging in clinically asymptomatic patients, including OPD/ Emergency patients as well as those patients who were earlier COVID-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the parents' department's inpatient ward for continued treatment."

"Chief(s) of all Centres and Head(s) of all clinical and diagnostic departments in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres and Chief Nursing Officer/ NS Incharges of all Centres are requested to bring it to notice of all...that this is no longer required for any such routine COVID-19 testing prior to any inpatient hospitalisation and/or any invasive/non-invasive procedure/ imaging on any patient," the notice further read. (ANI)

