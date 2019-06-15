Delhi: AIIMS doctors calls off strike, issue 48-hour ultimatum to WB government

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Medical practitioners at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday called off their protest and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to fulfil the demands.

In their ultimatum, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at AIIMS stated that if the demands are not met within 48 hours, they would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at the Delhi hospital.

"All the junior and the senior resident doctors are back to work but we are continuing the protest. We are holding symbolic protest by wearing black badges, helmets and bandits. We have given 48-hour to the Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal health minister to meet our demands, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike from June 17," said Amarinder Singh Malhi, President, Resident Doctor's Association AIIMS while speaking to ANI.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation earlier in the day met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to discuss the issue. (ANI)