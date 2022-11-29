Delhi AIIMS: E-Hospital data restored on servers, measures being taken for cybersecurity

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): As the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi servers remained out of order for the seventh consecutive day, the institute on Tuesday announced that the e-Hospital data has been restored, adding that measures will be taken to avert future cyber attacks.

"The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," the statement said.

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on

manual mode," it added.

On Monday AIIMS issued a statement saying, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."



"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc. continue to run in manual mode," added the statement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident.

The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier AIIMS also issued a fresh set of Standard operating procedures (SOP) which says admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till e-Hospital is down.

"Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till E-Hospital is down. Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said.

It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee

"Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," it added. (ANI)

