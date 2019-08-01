Resident doctors sit on strike in AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019
Resident doctors sit on strike in AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019

Delhi: AIIMS' resident doctors on strike against NMC Bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:57 IST

New Delhi/Trivandrum [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Resident doctors are on strike in the country's premier medical institute- AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences), New Delhi against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019.
Resident Doctors Association (RDA) is observing a one-day strike across the nation on Thursday against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill.
One of the protesting resident doctors told ANI, "Our strike is against some provisions of NMC Bill. Resident doctors have withdrawn from services. Faculty and consultants are providing services. If the government doesn't listen to us then it would be counted as one of the black days in the history of the medical fraternity."
A large number of resident doctors were seated in the waiting area of AIIMS, Delhi, holding placards terming the Bill "anti-poor" and "anti-national. "It will cripple the health system," read a banner.
RDA has stated that this proposed Bill will increase corruption and decrease autonomy in medicine.
Medical students in Kerala's Trivandrum also demonstrated outside Raj Bhavan against provisions of the Bill. Holding banners stating "No to NMC", they also burned pieces of paper with NMC written on them.
On July 29, the Lok Sabha had passed the NMC Bill which seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan terming it as an "anti-vested interests Bill" which will be remembered as one of the greatest reforms brought by the Modi government.
It provides for the repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.
The Bill provides that the common final year MBBS exam be known as National Exit Test (NEXT) which would serve as a licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:42 IST

Case against Col. Purohit bogus, should be honorably discharged...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast trial, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday said that Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case is being framed under bogus charges and should be honourably discharged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:35 IST

Delhi: Personal secretary of LG reports fraud of over Rs 1 lakh...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after Anoop Thakur, personal secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal complained that he was duped of Rs 1,31,935.20 in three unauthorized financial transactions from his credit card.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:28 IST

CWC meeting to take place after Parliament sessions, says Surjewala

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take place after the Parliament session is over, said the party's in-charge, Communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:23 IST

Six former Jet Airways pilot face disciplinary action after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has debarred six former pilots of Jet Airways from appearing in the examination for a permit to fly Airbus A320, after they were caught cheating during the examination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:03 IST

Gujarat: Operations halted at Vadodara airport, trains canceled

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Operations at the Vadodara International Airport here have been halted till 3 pm on Thursday. The operation was halted following the heavy rains in the region which has led to waterlogging and garbage accumulation on the runway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:55 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological (IMD) department on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Rail services disrupted after goods train derails near Rampur station

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As many as six mail express trains were affected in the wee hours of Thursday after the last wagon of a goods train derailed here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:47 IST

Section 144 in place in Rampur, ahead of SP workers protest...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The district administration of Rampur has imposed Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people even as Samajwadi Party workers are expected to mass here in protest against the detention of Abdullah Azam, the son of MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:34 IST

Delhi: Two arrested with fake currency

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:31 IST

MPs from BJP, TMC, RJD give Zero Hour notices in RS

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Upper House is likely to take up several discussions in its Zero Hour as several Rajya Sabha MPs have given "Zero Hour Notices" on a host of issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:30 IST

Unnao cases: SC seeks presence of 'responsible' CBI officer by 12 noon

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the presence of a "responsible" CBI officer before it by 12 noon to inform about progress in the Unnao rape case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Jharkhand: Most wanted thief beaten to death by villagers in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR in the incident in which a most wanted thief was allegedly beaten to death by residents of the Chihuntia village here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Y S Ramesh on Thursday.

Read More
iocl