Delhi air pollution 'critical moment' for Vietnamese embassy staff, foreigners, says envoy

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The spike in pollution levels in Delhi is a critical moment for the staff at Vietnamese embassy who are taking care of themselves with the help of air purifiers as they do not have a choice, Vietnamese ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said on Wednesday.

"This is a very critical moment for the staff at the Vietnamese embassy and for foreigners are well. But we have no other choice as we are taking care of ourselves with the help of air purifiers. Vietnamese people are strong people and so we can live here with no issues," Chau told ANI, adding that air pollution is a global problem.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR region today entered the 'severe' category again with not much improvement expected for the next two days. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 472 as of 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has issued recommendations for Delhi-NCR in view of the deteriorating air quality in the region.

Schools should remain closed for the next two days and industries using coal and other such fuels and hot mix plants should be shut till November 15, the EPCA said in its directive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly blamed both Haryana and Punjab governments for the noxious smog that has enveloped Delhi and its adjoining regions as a result of the burning of crop residue in the two states. (ANI)

