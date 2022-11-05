Delhi air pollution: Kejriwal urges Centre to lead in curbing toxic smog

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The centre government should come forward to lead measures to check severe smog in national capital region, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Friday stating that primary schools in Delhi will remain closed from Saturday till the pollution situation improves in Delhi-NCR.

With Air Quality in the national capital continuing to remain in the 'severe' category for second consecutive day, the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) Friday revealed that the stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR.

Speaking to reporters here, Kejriwal accomapnied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, said that the centre government can not lag behind and should lead measures to curb smog in the NCR.

The condition is very severe in Delhi, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Manesar, Faridabad and all othe places. AAP is not responsible for that. The air of a state does not remain in that state only. The centre should take steps in this regard, they added.

Kejriwal and Mann said that AAP governments are in Punjab and Delhi. This is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other. If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR, they added.

They further stated that stubble is being burnt in Punjab and farmers are not responsible for that.

"Our government came into existence just six months ago and this is inadequate time. Even then, our government has done a lot of works to check stubble burning. We got success in some and did not succeed in some other attempts. Stubble burning will reduce significantly", they added.

"We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)", they added.

On this occasion, Kejriwal announced that primary schools in Delhi would be closed from November 5.

Besides, the outdoor activity of students of above fifth standard has been banned.

The Delhi government is also mulling to implement the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission, he added.

Meanwhile, Mann said that his government arranged over one lakh machines to properly dispose of stubble. "As many as 124 villages passed a resolution to not to burn stubble but it is still burning and we take responsibility for that", he added.

Mann further stated that a bioplant was inaugurated which will consume stubble from 47,000 acres but paddy is being sown on 75 lakh acres. More such plants are needed, he added.

"We can solve this problem by November next year. We have taken a number of steps but only one state is not responsible. This is the problem of entire north India", he added.

Attempts are being made to find some other crop beneficial for the farmers, he added. (ANI)