Delhi air quality in 'severe' category, says IMD DGM

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The overall air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category on Friday after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali and the presence of bio-mass pollutants in the national capital, said RK Jenamani, deputy general manager (DGM), India Meteorological Department.

The IMD DGM informed that the AQI level in Delhi is more than 550-530 which goes to severe condition.

"Overall air quality in 'severe' category today after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali and presence of bio-mass pollutants in Delhi. The air quality and fog condition to improve once wind speed picks up. No wind and high moisture are causing fog conditions," said Jenamani.

He added that wind speed in Delhi is expected to pick up by tomorrow.

Jenamani further said that according to IMD's prediction, there will be no rainfall in the next 10 days.



The air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning, following Diwali.

As per the Ministry Earth Sciences' SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the 'severe' category. The concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 10 stood at 448.

Meanwhile, the concentration of PM 10 stood at 430 in Mathura Road today morning.

As a thick layer of smog shrouds Delhi, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes.

