Delhi Airport Customs seizes cigarettes without pictorial warning; 22 Afghanis held

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Delhi Airport Customs have seized 9140 boxes of cigarettes without pictorial warning and 457-kilogramme cosmetics on Monday and arrested 22 Afghani nationals in connection.

In a tweet, Delhi Customs Zone said, "Delhi Airport Customs seized cigarettes (9140 boxes without pictorial warning) and cosmetics (457 KG) on January 6, 2020 from 22 Afghani nationals amounting to Rs 22,85,000. They have been arrested after admitting to smuggle cigarettes and cosmetics during past visits." (ANI)

