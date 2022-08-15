Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Following the guidelines of the government of India to provide contactless, seamless processing of passengers at Airports, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced the soft launch with a beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform.

The Delhi Airport is among the first few airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had a seamless and secure travel experience after using the facility during the trials.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Andriod platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time.

The domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves for the seamless travel experience at the airport.





The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.

With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding, etc.

The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their face would act as their documents, like ID proof, Vaccine proof and also act as boarding pass.



It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with Airlines Departure control System, thereby only designated passengers can enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines and others.

"DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport," said CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar. (ANI)

