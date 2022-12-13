Delhi Airport T3 congestion: Air India asks passengers to reach 3.5 and 4 hours prior to departures

New Delhi [India] December 13 (ANI): Amid the increased rush of air passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Air India issued a travel advisory asking passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and 4 hours for international departures.

The airline said that the Delhi airport was experiencing heavier than usual footfall and passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international departures before their flight time and carry only one piece of cabin baggage for a seamless security check.

"We request our passengers to complete web check-in for faster boarding," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, domestic carrier InidiGo advised passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage, weighing 7 kg, for a smooth security check.

The airline said the Delhi airport was experiencing high footfalls and check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. It also advised passengers to use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters.



Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday summoned the chief executive officer of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and others on December 15 amid reports of passengers facing congestion at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered various decongestion measures at the IGIA, officials said. The move came in the wake of numerous complaints, including on social media, on massive congestion.

Many poassengers even sought a surprise check by the Union minister at the airport in the national capital.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday paid a surprise visit to the airport, inspecting all the alleged congested areas and interacting with the airport staff.

Scindia, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said steps were being taken to ensure ease of travel for air passengers. (ANI)

