Delhi: Alert citizens nab mobile snatcher, hand him over to police

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Alert citizens nabbed a mobile snatcher and handed him over to police after he tried to flee with the loot in Ashok Vihar area of Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Shoaib (22), a resident of Wazirpur village, snatched a mobile phone from a resident of Ashok Vihar, when he was on his way home from office.

The accused was caught red-handed by the public when he raised an alarm, officials said.

DCP North West Jitendra Meena said that Pawan Kumar Jha, a resident of Ashok Vihar, Delhi working in a private company registered a complaint of phone snatching on February 20.



In his complaint, Pawan stated that on February 20 at about 4 PM on his way home from the office, two persons came on a motorcycle, snatched his phone, and tried to flee.

He started shouting and after a certain distance, their bike slipped and they started running away.

Meanwhile, some public persons caught one of them and overpowered him, however his associate managed to flee away. The accused was later handed over to the police.

The stolen mobile phone was recovered and the motorcycle the accused duo were on was also seized by the police.

"On investigation, it was found that Shoaib is a habitual criminal, and was previously involved in another snatching case as well. Further efforts are being made to arrest his associate also," the police said. (ANI)

