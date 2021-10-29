Delhi allows schools for all classes from November 1

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Issuing an order on Friday, the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from November 1.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has now allowed the reopening of schools for all classes. Therefore, it is decided to reopen the schools from November 1, 2021, for students of all classes," reads the Directorate of Education circular.

According to the circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools. Time table is to be made as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/Labs following COVID appropriate behaviour.

As the situation varies from school to school, the school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding in the classrooms and at the school's main entrance/exit gate. The lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding. The blended mode of the teaching-learning process (online and offline) should be continued.

COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should be strictly followed in all schools.

"District Administration should be requested to properly cordon off the area of the vaccination/ration distribution/ testing centres running in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres. In case, it is not possible to segregate such centres from the school, the District Authorities may be requested to shift such centres to any other suitable location. Further, the District Administration may be requested not to deploy teachers in COVID duties as they will be required in teaching-learning activities," the circular said.

Schools in the national capital re-opened for classes IX to XII on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 48 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Union Territory on Friday. The new cases pushed the infection tally in the city to 14,39,788. Meanwhile, the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,091. (ANI)