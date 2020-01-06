Delhi-Amritsar train route hit due to protest

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The train route between Amritsar to Delhi has been closed as many protestors have occupied the railway lines demanding action against those who spoke against sage Valmiki.

The Valmiki Samaj sat on a dharna on the Amritsar Delhi rail route at Vallah gate of Amritsar in wee hours of Monday due to which the Amritsar Delhi rail route was adversely affected.

During the protest, agitators raised slogans hailing the sage.

"We are protesting here to demand that the police action against those who used indecent language against our God Valmiki and continuously trying to malign his image. Police had filed a case just for namesake as no arrest has been made so far," Megnath, one the Valmiki community leader told ANI.

"After the case was filed, regular appeals were made to the administration but no action was taken against the accused", the protestors alleged while asserting that the protest will continue for the whole day.

"Today the Valmiki community is demonstrating on the Amritsar Delhi route following which train service has been affected. We will look into the matter and try to pacify the protestors that the rail traffic will be started. We will soon announce about the restoration of rail services between Amritsar and Delhi," Harjeet Singh Dhariwal, the Superintendent of Police said. (ANI)

