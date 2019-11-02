A scuffle broke out between the Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Delhi: ANI journalist hit by lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): ANI journalist Brajendra Nath Singh was hit by lawyers at Tis Hazari Court while he was covering the scuffle between lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel on Saturday.
As per the reports, journalists present in the court were being stopped by lawyers from covering the incident and their mobile phones were being snatched.
"A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to the court. When the lawyer confronted them, he was ridiculed by cops and even thrashed him. People saw this and called the police," said Jai Biswal, an office-bearer of Tis Hazari Bar Association.
"SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court. A team was sent there along with six judges but even they were not allowed to go inside the court premises. When they were leaving, cops fired bullets," alleged Biswal.
Some lawyers were also injured in the scuffle with the police. They have been admitted to St Stephen's Hospital. (ANI)

