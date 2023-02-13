Delhi: Another accused in Jahangirpuri violence case arrested

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a man in connection to last year's riots that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Salman alias Suleman", officials said.

According to the Delhi police, the arrested accused, Saman, was wanted in connection to the Jahangirpuri riots that happened last year.



He was absconding since then, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced in his name, officials said.

The Special Staff Team of North West District arrested Salman.

On April 16, 2022 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, a group of people allegedly instigated the public and pelted stones, glass bottles upon the opposite party and police staff deployed on duty.

According to police, clashes broke out between two communities during the procession and stones were pelted in the area. (ANI)

