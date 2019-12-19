Delhi anti-CAA protests: Gates of 20 metro stations closed, commuters face problems

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday faced inconvenience after DMRC closed entry and exit gates of 20 stations as a precautionary measure in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

"I am a student and currently doing a thesis. I have to go to different places to do surveys. Wherever I go, the metro gates are closed. So, I am spending a lot of money on autos and buses," a student told ANI.

A woman said that people can't even opt to take autos and cabs as there are massive traffic jams.

"We are facing problems as many metro stations are closed. There are massive jams on roads as well," she said.

In a series of tweets, DMRC announced the closure of entry and exit gates of 20 metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Barakhamba, Vasant Vihar, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Delhi Gate, and several others. (ANI)