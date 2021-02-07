Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' category, likely to deteriorate

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital improved to the 'moderate' category on Sunday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 159.

According to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the concentration of PM 10 particles stood at 149 while PM 2.5 at 78.

AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.



Most Influencing factor forecasted to deteriorate AQI of Delhi includes stubble burning, mixing layer height, local wind speed, and external dust impact.

Surface winds were high and West-Southwesterly direction. They are forecasted to stay high for the next two days.

AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and in the Moderate to Poor category for Monday as the concentration of PM 10 particles is forecasted to be at 187 while of PM 2.5 at 97. Poor to the lower end of Very Poor AQI is forecasted 8th and 9th February. (ANI)

