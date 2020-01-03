Delhi: Army Chief, his wife visit Army Base Hospital

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane and his wife Veena Naravane on Thursday visited the Army Base Hospital here and interacted with the patients on the occasion of New Year.

On January 1, a day after taking charge as Chief of the Indian Army, he visited the National War Memorial to pay tributes to martyrs.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Naravane was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

He has taken over the reins of the Army amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan due to provocations by Islamabad through terror activities. (ANI)

