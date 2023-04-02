Delhi: Army Medical Corps organises Walkthon

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Army Medical Corps on Sunday organised a Walkathon as part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate its 259th Raising Day.

The Army Medical Corps celebrates its raising day every year on April 3.



The Walkathon was organized by military doctors and their families from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt General Daljit Singh flagged off the Walkathon in the presence of senior defence forces officers from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The Corps has the motto of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' meaning Let all be free from disease and disability. It has excelled in providing both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions and during disaster management to civil authorities." (ANI)

