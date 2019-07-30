Delhi: Army officer's body found on railway track

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): An Indian Army officer's body was found on the railway track of Old Delhi Railway Station here on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Captain Diwakar Puri.

Captain Puri was from the Army Medical Corps.

Reportedly, the officer had returned from Lucknow.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Delhi Police is investigating the incident.

Details are awaited. (ANI)

