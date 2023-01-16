Delhi: Artists beat drums in Patel Chowk area ahead of PM Modi's roadshow

New Delhi (India), January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital. The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today. Artists were seen beating drums in the Patel Chowk area of New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister's roadshow.

BJP's national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders will participate in the event.

The roadshow will take place in honour of PM Modi. The roadshow previously planned for Tuesday will now be held today with a change in the party's schedule and will be held this afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street.



Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi and a special traffic arrangements have been put in place to allow smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Police said.

This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.

According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow. (ANI)

