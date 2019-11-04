Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cycles to work on Monday
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cycles to work on Monday

Delhi: As odd-even comes into action, Deputy CM Sisodia cycles to work

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday cycled to work after implementation of the odd-even scheme as he owns an odd-numbered vehicle which cannot ply on roads as per rules of the traffic rationing system.
Sisodia stated his measure is a step towards curbing the menace of pollution.
Talking to ANI he said, "Odd-even has come into effect today. My vehicle's number is odd hence I am using the cycle to go to work. I believe by this measure we can work towards reducing pollution."
He also said that it is important for everyone to come together and talk to deal with the issue of stubble burning.
Delhi Government's odd-even scheme came into force from 8 AM on Monday morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging all citizens to use carpooling in order to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-led Delhi Government, the odd-even scheme is a car rationing system aimed at combating pollution, by allowing the cars with odd and even number plates to ply on the roads of the national capital on alternate days.
The scheme which has started from today will go on till November 14 and will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10.
As it is starting today, November 4, cars with even numbers will be allowed on the roads for the day till 8 PM.
The car rationing scheme comes at a time when the national capital region is battling with hazardous levels of air pollution.
Kejriwal had on October 17 said that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will only be implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:02 IST

Vijay Goel's act depicts BJP's 'mentality': Sanjay Singh on BJP...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday hit out at BJP leader Vijay Goel for opposing the odd-even scheme and stated that his act depicts BJP's 'mentality'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:56 IST

Fadnavis meets Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday arrived at the official residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting with the Union minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:45 IST

Meeting with governor a 'courtesy visit': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his meeting with the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was a mere 'courtesy visit'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:39 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal carpools with ministerial colleagues on first...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday carpooled with his ministerial colleagues Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, in an attempt to encourage the practice of sharing vehicles during the odd-even period.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:35 IST

Harak Singh Rawat to withdraw petition against Harish Rawat in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, Harak Singh Rawat, whose name came up in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 sting video case, on Monday, said that he will withdraw the petition filed against former state chief minister H

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:30 IST

SC agrees to consider bail application of 1984 anti- sikh riots...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will consider the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:19 IST

US report on Indo-Pacific calls India 'strategic partner', slams...

Washington [US], Nov 4 (ANI): The United States report on Indo-Pacific detailing two years of diplomatic, economic, governance, and security initiatives, has called India a strategic partner and slammed China for practicing "repression at home and abroad."

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:18 IST

Pollution not on BJP's priority list but making jokes is:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Hours after implementation of Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme in Delhi on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:03 IST

Meet Sharangouda Patil who quits govt job to pursue farming

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A former constable, Sharangouda Patil, who gave up his government job to follow passion for farming has become a true inspiration. Patil is now pursuing farming and oil mill business in Kalaburagi district's Nandikoor village.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:46 IST

District Magistrate issues directives ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya has issued various directives keeping in mind the law and order situation in the district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:24 IST

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the "recent skirmishes" between the NDA partners are an "insult to democracy."

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:16 IST

BJP workers, leaders angry with Shiv Sena, ready to fight...

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again.

Read More
iocl