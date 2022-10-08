Delhi: Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary of Home Dept

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Senior bureaucrat Ashwani Kumar on Thursday was appointed as the Principal Secretary of Delhi's Home Department.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Kumar as Principal Secretary (Home) Government of NCT of Delhi, read an order by Delhi Government.

Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, is currently a Special Officer in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and will continue to hold the post.



Kumar will also continue to handle the responsibility of Special Officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"The Hon'ble Lt Governor, Delhi is pleased to post Shri Ashwani Kumar, IAS, (AGMUT: 1992), Special Officer, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as Principal Secretary (Home), Govt. of NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, in pursuance of the approval of the Competent Authority," read the order issued by the Services Department of the city government.

His appointment as a special officer, in MCD had come into effect on May 22, the day when the three erstwhile civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations -- had got unified into a new MCD.

Kumar has earlier served as the chief secretary of Puducherry. (ANI)

