Delhi Assembly Committee recommends extending free education to all EWS/DG students in private schools

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The 13th Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of SC/STs meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi.

In the meeting, the Committee recommended extending free education to all Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) students studying in private schools till class 12.

The Committee had summoned the GNCTD Education Department to discuss the issue of ensuring the rights and welfare of EWS/DG students studying in private schools.

"It was deliberated that the Right to Education (RTE) Act currently provides free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of 6 and 14 years, but the benefits are only provided up to class 8. This has left many EWS/DG students in Delhi struggling to pay the fees beyond class 8 and some are even at the risk of dropping out of school," the Delhi government said in a press note.





The Committee on Welfare of SC/STs has thus recommended that the Education Department of Delhi extend the benefits of free education to all economically weaker section (EWS/DG) students studying in private schools up to class 12. It was also noted that some private schools that have received land from government agencies already provide free education to EWS/DG children up to class 12.

The Committee asserted that it is essential to provide continuous access to education to all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Extending the benefits of free education to all EWS/DG students up to class 12 will ensure that they receive a complete education and have the opportunity to pursue higher studies and have better career prospects.

Vishesh Ravi said, "Education is the foundation of a progressive and equitable society, and we must ensure that every child has access to it. This recommendation will help thousands of EWS students in Delhi to continue their education without any financial burden."

The Committee acknowledged that this may require additional resources and funding, but held that the long-term benefits to society as a whole makes it a necessary investment. Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and ensuring a better future for all.

The Committee urged the Education Department of Delhi to consider this recommendation and take necessary steps to extend the benefits of free education to all EWS/DG students studying in private schools up to class 12. (ANI)

