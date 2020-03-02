Delhi Assembly constitutes panel for 'Peace and Harmony', first meet today

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Delhi Assembly has constituted a 9-member 'Peace and Harmony Committee'. It will be headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and includes Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

The first meeting of the committee will be held today at 3 pm at the Delhi Secretariat.

The committee also includes MLAs Abdul Rehman, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar as its members.

At least 46 people were killed in the North-East district violence last week. Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

