Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on Sikhs.

The committee has asked her to appear before it on December 6 at 12 noon. The chairman of the committee is Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha.

After the said decision to repeal the farm laws was conveyed by Prime Minister to the nation in a televised address earlier this month, the recent Padma Shri awardee actor put up Instagram stories calling India a "Jihadist Nation" and allegedly calling for a dictatorship in India.

Allegedly referring to the farmers, Kangana also lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'.



While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor without naming Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

Regarding this, a delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai to discuss legal action against Kangana.

They also demanded that Kangana "should be arrested for spewing venom against the farmers and Sikh community."

Earlier on Saturday, Sirsa also lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of "hateful" remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padma Shri given to her. (ANI)

