Delhi assembly panel to visit country's cleanest cities for making plan for garbage-free city

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Committee on Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will visit the country's cleanest cities soon and chart out a plan for MCD to make Delhi garbage free.

The committee on MCD chaired by MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj will undertake on-ground studies in various cities from next Monday and meet with local officials to understand garbage management.

A key meeting of Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Committee on Municipal Corporation in Delhi was held on Wednesday. The committee looks into the responsibilities and functioning of the MCD and its meeting was held under the chairmanship of Saurabh Bharadwaj, and attended by members Kuldeep Kumar, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Sanjeev Jha, Shiv Charan Goel, Atishi and Ajesh Yadav. Senior officers of the MCD were also present in this meeting.



It was decided in the meeting that the members of this committee will undertake an on-ground study as part of which they will visit other cities in the country that have been successful in running their local civic bodies. The aim of the committee is to improve the level of sanitation and solid waste management and to clear out the landfills that exist in the city through the MCD.

During the meeting, Saurabh Bhardwaj tabled a plan for undertaking field visits from next Monday onwards. The members will visit those cities where there has been commendable work in the areas of sanitation and waste management, segregation of waste, recycling of waste, successful implementation of solid waste management, etc. The field visit team will also meet senior officials of the civic body of these cities and take lessons in waste management. The best practices in the field of waste management in these cities will be looked into and it will be analysed by this committee as to how these can be implemented within the MCD to improve sanitation in Delhi.

Talking about the initiative, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "It is the beginning of a new phase in the MCD after the unification of the corporation and with a new government is now in-charge of it, and the aim of this committee of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is to bring in the best practices from throughout the country and the world and to implement it in Delhi to improve sanitation within the city. From the next Monday onwards, the group which will consist of members of the committee and some officials of the sanitation department of MCD will undertake their field visit in the select cities of the country."

He added, "Eventually this group will prepare a report after the field visit and present it to the Vidhan Sabha committee and to decide which of these steps are necessary for the MCD to follow. The committee will help the MCD adapt towards a better approach for the management of garbage in the capital." (ANI)

