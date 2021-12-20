Delhi Assembly Session to be held on Jan 3 and 4 next year

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to take place on January 3 and 4, 2022, as per the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday.



"Members are informed that the fourth pan of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will take place on January 3 and 4, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054," the notification read.

According to the notification, all members are required to bring the certificate of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report, tested before 48 hours of the beginning of the Delhi Assembly session. (ANI)

