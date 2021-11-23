Delhi Assembly session to begin from November 26

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to begin on November 26.

"Members are informed that the third pan of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054," reads the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi.

"Sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for November 26, 2021. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," it said. (ANI)