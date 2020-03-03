Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee launches WhatsApp number, Email ID for people to file complaints against hate messages

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number and an email ID where people can send complaints regarding hate messages or fake news from social media platforms which can cause "communal disharmony".

"Today, we held the second meeting of the committee where we launched a WhatsApp number along with an email ID. People can share their complaints here against any hate messages which can cause communal disharmony. The phone number is 8950000946 and email ID is dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in," said chairman of the committee and Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He added, "These numbers will be widely publicised through every possible way which will include advertisement on TV, radio, newspapers and other mediums. Hoardings and Unipoles will be put in public spaces, schools, bus stops, metro, hospitals and government offices."

Moreover, Bharadwaj informed that the committee has decided that a peace meeting will be organised with the six MLAs of the violence">violence-hit areas of Delhi on February 5 in North East Delhi.

"In this meeting, prominent religious leaders and people from civil society of these areas will also join. The committee observed that before Holi and the Friday prayers, the meeting should send a message of communal harmony to avoid any communal tension in the time of the religious festival. The committee has also decided to invite the Delhi Police Commissioner in this peace meeting to send a strong message of harmony and brotherhood," Bharadwaj said.

Besides this, the Committee also decided that for the first time anywhere in India, all those informers of hate messages whose complaints are converted into FIRs, will be rewarded with Rs 10,000.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the violence">violence that rocked several localities of north-east Delhi for four days last week. (ANI)

