Delhi: Baby dies due to plasma unavailability after family meets with accident

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A six-day-old baby, suffering from low haemoglobin, died at the hospital after the child did not receive timely plasma.

The baby could not receive plasma as three members of the family carrying blood plasma for the child were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding vehicle on July 11.

The child died at the Lal Bahadur hospital on July 11.

According to the police, the accident happened on July 11 around 3 am. When the baby's uncle with his wife and sister were going to Lal Bahadur hospital after taking plasma. "At Bhagwan Das road, a BMW car rammed into their car. The three persons got injured in the accident. Around 9:00 am the baby with low haemoglobin level died," the Delhi Police said. (ANI)

