Delhi bans public gathering during Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Amid a rise in covid-19 cases, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed that there will be no public gathering in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Navaratri.

"For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow COVID-19 directives, not drink and drive, and follow traffic rules. There should not be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi," said Meenu Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Traffic.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834 in the national capital, as per the health bulletin on Saturday evening.



According to the state health bulletin, as many as 974 people recovered in the national capital from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi goes to 6,38,212 so far.

However, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 6,625. 10 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,997. (ANI)



