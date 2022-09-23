Delhi Bar Association gets new executive body, president says parking facility on agenda

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A new executive body of Delhi Bar Association (DBA) took oath on Thursday.

Justice Talwant, judge Delhi High Court and District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia of Tees Hazari and a large number of advocates including outgoing president Sanjiv Nasiar and secretary Divya Darshan were present on this occasion.

Advocate Nitin Ahlawat took oath as president of DBA. He is the youngest lawyer elected for the post. Girish Kaushik and Atul Sharma took oath as vice president and secretary respectively.

Justice Talwant Singh distributed certificates to the elected members of DBA after the oath ceremony.

On this occasion Justice Talwant Singh said that while deciding a matter whenever he imposed a cost, he always direct it to be paid to the concerned district bar association.

I know funds are not sufficient for the welfare of lawyers at bar and District bars needs the funds, he said. He also reminded that whatever funds come it should be spent for the purpose it was meant for.

He also said that the parking problem is a big issue. He suggested in order to resolve the parking problem, the lawyer should park their vehicles even at a distant place, and should use E vehicle to reach court.



Ved Prakash Sharma, member of Bar Council of India said that there is need to improve the glory of the bar. We received complaints from litigants that they are harassed. It is important to note that these courts are for litigants and we are also for them. Litigants should not be harassed at the court, he said.

Thanking his supporters for being elected as the new President of the Delhi Bar Association, Nitin Ahlawat said, "agenda with which we entered the fray, we have stood by the promises we made to the voters and will fulfill it.

He also said that he will work for providing proper parking for lawyers, civic amenities in the court, better roads, wifi facility, training classes for new advocates and better seating arrangements in common as well as consultation rooms.

Starting as an executive member in 2000, Nitin was twice elected as additional secretary and has even served as honorary secretary during the year 2012-2014.

Ahlawat has also been a member of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) since 2009. He also held the post of honorary secretary and executive chairman during his tenure.

He said smooth parking facilities for lawyers and immediate action against unauthorized parking are also on his priority list keeping in view the issue of traffic jams outside the Tis Hazari court complex.

The other office bearers of the newly executive body are Manish Sharma (senior vice-president), Dharmendra Basoya (Additional secretary), Shweta Rani (Joint Secretary) and Sahil Puri has been elected as treasurer. Pardeep Nagar and Amarjeet Singh were elected member executives and Sachin Sharma and Pujya Singh were elected members. Renu Malik was elected a lady member. (ANI)

