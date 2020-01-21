New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Delhi Bar Council on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate police force for the protection of women.
The Council has also requested the Prime Minister to develop an app to connect all mobile phones of women to a team of police officials with the help of satellite. So, that an immediate alert in case of an emergency can be sent.(ANI)
Delhi Bar Council appeals for separate police force for protection of women
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:52 IST
