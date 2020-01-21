Representative image.
Representative image.

Delhi Bar Council appeals for separate police force for protection of women

ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Delhi Bar Council on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate police force for the protection of women.
The Council has also requested the Prime Minister to develop an app to connect all mobile phones of women to a team of police officials with the help of satellite. So, that an immediate alert in case of an emergency can be sent.(ANI)

iocl
iocl