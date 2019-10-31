Representative Image
Delhi Bar Council issues show-cause notices to lawyers with 'fake degrees'

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi on Thursday issued show-cause notices to the lawyers whose law degree is reported to be fake.
In a statement, the Bar Council clearly mentioned that according to the "after the verification there are 68 cases where the law degrees received by the advocates from their respective universities have been reported to be fake".
Issuing the show-cause notices to the advocates, the statutory body informed the advocates about the reports obtained from their universities with a view "to afford them an opportunity to submit records, if any contrary to the report by the respective Universities."
In the cases where the reports submitted by the respective universities are controverted by any advocate, and if any genuine case is found, the same may be segregated and not be sent to the Bar Council of India for further action, the statement read.
"It is also brought to your kind notice that apart from the issuance of show-cause notice, the complaints were also filed with Hauz Khas Police Station in New Delhi for lodging an FIR and further action against the lawyers with fake degrees," the Bar Council of Delhi said in a show-cause notice.
In August, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) had ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into the allegations regarding the sale of fake degrees by certain universities.
This action was taken after media reports surfaced had alleged that there is a prevailing racket in various parts of the country where agents claim that they can arrange degrees of the recognised universities for the students without attending the classes or appearing for the examination. (ANI)

