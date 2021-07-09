Delhi Bar Council suspends lawyer's license for submitting fake COVID report

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Friday suspended a lawyer's license to practice for allegedly submitting a fake COVID positive report.

BCD in its press statement said, "It is apparent that COVID report submitted by the said lawyer is fake and claiming financial help on the basis of fake report not only announced to misconduct but also forgery and cheating."



"Ramesh Gupta, Chairman, while considering the gravity of the issue and to uphold the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity, exercised his special powers conferred under Rule 43 of the Bar Council of India Rules and Section 6 (1) (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961, referred the issue to the Special Disciplinary Committee, and as an interim measure, considered it necessary and appropriate to suspend the licence to practice until the finding and conclusion by the Disciplinary Committee," the statement reads.

BCD ordered for constitution of a Special Disciplinary Committee comprising of three members namely Advocate Murari Tiwari (Member, BCD), Advocate Sanjay Rathi (Member, BCD) and Advocate Piyush Gupta (Hony. Secretary, BCD) to immediately investigate the issue and save the dignity and credibility of the institution.

BCD further directed the lawyer to file a response before the Special Disciplinary Committee within seven days of receipt of this notice and to appear in person before the committee on July 19, 2021 failing which the Special Disciplinary Committee shall proceed ex-parte and take further appropriate action.

The said lawyer had approached the Bar Council of Delhi seeking financial assistance on the ground of COVID-19 positive. His COVID positive report was referred for verification to the concerned Lab and it has been confirmed by the said Lab that no such report has been issued by them in his name. (ANI)

